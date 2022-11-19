St. Mark’s Preschool students lend a helping hand

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, St. Mark’s Preschool held its first Thanks and Giving celebration.

“We’re so excited because we have been closed due to the coronavirus for a couple of years,” said St. Mark’s Preschool director Deacon Vicki Miller. “Now that we have reopened the preschool, we’re kind of doing everything new.”

It started with a meal. Later, students took center stage and provided must-see entertainment.

“I practiced a lot,” said student Riley Mottley. “And I danced a lot.”

Four-year-old Riley Mottley had a reason to dance. She’s one of several students who helped collect food items, serving others in need.

“Our preschool has been collecting macaroni and cheese and peanut butter, which are their two favorite things to eat,” said Miller. “They have been collecting it for the De l’Epee Deaf Center, right down the road. Our neighbors.”

Miller said teaching students the importance of community service at a young age goes a long way.

“We tell the students every day how much we love them and how much we value them,” Miller added. “We talk about sharing and caring and taking care of our community. This is all part of it. This is how they learn. We plant the seed and that’s how they grow to love their community.”

