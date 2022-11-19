WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

St. Mark’s Preschool students lend a helping hand

By Josh Jackson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, St. Mark’s Preschool held its first Thanks and Giving celebration.

“We’re so excited because we have been closed due to the coronavirus for a couple of years,” said St. Mark’s Preschool director Deacon Vicki Miller. “Now that we have reopened the preschool, we’re kind of doing everything new.”

It started with a meal. Later, students took center stage and provided must-see entertainment.

“I practiced a lot,” said student Riley Mottley. “And I danced a lot.”

Four-year-old Riley Mottley had a reason to dance. She’s one of several students who helped collect food items, serving others in need.

“Our preschool has been collecting macaroni and cheese and peanut butter, which are their two favorite things to eat,” said Miller. “They have been collecting it for the De l’Epee Deaf Center, right down the road. Our neighbors.”

Miller said teaching students the importance of community service at a young age goes a long way.

“We tell the students every day how much we love them and how much we value them,” Miller added. “We talk about sharing and caring and taking care of our community. This is all part of it. This is how they learn. We plant the seed and that’s how they grow to love their community.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a head-on collision on Seaway Road Wednesday evening.
Gulfport woman dies on the way home from work in head-on collision
Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed a bet on the Houston Cougars to win the college basketball...
Winner of largest sports wager payout in history ‘Mattress Mack’ places $500,000 bet in Biloxi
The proposal, deemed the Interconnecting Gulfport project, would create an alternate route of...
Federal lawsuit filed to halt ‘Interconnecting Gulfport’ road project
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
The Gulfport Walmart remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to...
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”

Latest News

West Harrison High ranks #1 academically, celebrates with pep rally
St. Mark’s Preschool students lend a helping hand
Poplarville Thanksgiving food distribution feeds 300 families
The Poplarville Thanksgiving food distribution was a joint effort with Jacob's Well Ministries...
Poplarville Thanksgiving food distribution feeds 300 families