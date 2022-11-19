WLOX Careers
Pair of Harrison Central softball players commit to next level

By Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYMAN, Miss. (WLOX) -A pair of Harrison Central Red Rebelette softball players have signed on at the next level.

Jayla Ladner signed Friday to join the Bishop State Wildcats over in Mobile.

The senior pitcher says her faith has guided her through her entire softball career and it was especially strong when she was signing on at Bishop State.

”To me it was just a God thing. As soon as I set foot on campus I knew that’s where God wanted me to go,” said Ladner. “The atmosphere was amazing and I love the coach. The atmosphere was just he best thing I’ve been to and like I said this is where God wanted me to be.”

McKenna Bryant also signed on earlier in the week to head to Southeast Baptist College in Laurel.

The senior outfielder says the campus immediately felt like home in more ways than one.

“I fell in love with what the coach was saying,” said Bryant. “They said they do a lot of prayer and stuff and that’s what we do here so it felt a lot like home already. It’s no bigger than Harrison Central and it’s so nice. I really like the girls, they’re really sweet.”

Both signees will get their senior campaigns kicked off in just a few months.

