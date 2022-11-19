WLOX Careers
On and off showers possible today

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
By Taylor Graham
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
It’s going to be a dreary Saturday. We’ll see plenty of cloud cover today, and we’ll only warm up into the mid 50s this afternoon. On and off showers are likely this afternoon and evening, but most of the rain will be light.

Showers will continue to pass through overnight tonight into early Sunday morning. We’ll cool down into the mid 40s by Sunday morning. Clouds will gradually clear by the end of Sunday afternoon, and we’ll only warm up into the mid to upper 50s.

Monday and Tuesday will be a little warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s, and there will be a small chance for isolated showers. Wednesday looks dry for the most part, but a few showers can’t be ruled out. We’ll warm up into the upper 60s.

Thanksgiving will bring a chance for a few showers and storms, and we’ll warm up into the upper 60s. Some showers may linger into Friday morning, but Friday afternoon looks dry. It will be a little cooler with highs in the low 60s.

