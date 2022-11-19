WLOX Careers
Gulfport PD searching for Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect

Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect(Gulfport PD)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department is currently on the lookout for a bank robbery suspect.

According to a press release, witnesses tell police that a white male entered the Wells Fargo bank on Courthouse Road with a gun and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive.

Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect(Gulfport PD)

Police say the suspect fled in a grey Nissan Altima with a Mississippi license plate that reads HAQ5914.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Gulfport PD at (228) 868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

