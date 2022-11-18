Wiggins businesses get another round of money to help with exterior upgrades

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Wiggins is about to get a second facelift, thanks to another round of facade grant money.

Business owners and officials are hoping this will be a way for more people to stop and shop.

Janie Roberson has big plans for her business Bella Grace Bridals and Formals - plans that might not have been done if it weren’t for a facade grant program.

“I would not have done it to the extreme that we’re going to do it,” said Bella Grace Bridals and Formals owner Janie Roberson. “We would have probably just painted it, you know, made it look very nice. But seeing as though we have have the help from our county, we can do the things we have the vision to do.”

That help is through a reimbursement program funded by Stone County Economic Development Partnership and Mississippi Power.

“This is our way - as Mississippi Power - is to reinvest in our communities to help see our downtowns grow as well as our small businesses,” said Tomeka Durr-Wiley, Mississippi Power commercial development project manager.

Roberson’s business is one of 11 that will receive $5,000 to make exterior upgrades. Each business is required to match that amount.

“This is seed money for them,” said Besty Rowell, SCEDP executive director. “Many of them will have a $12,000 investment. And to get a $5,000 match for that, it makes it possible for them.”

The first round of grants went to three businesses in downtown Wiggins.

On Thursday, officials made the announcement of an additional eight recipients.

Also among those participating is Chop Shop Diesel. Co-owner Jennifer Underwood says the help for upgrades comes at a good time.

“Since the doors opened here, we hit the ground running,” she said. “And we haven’t had a whole lot of time to do that. So, we’re being given the opportunity to get a few things fixed up.”

Work has already begun on many of the projects.

The reimbursement checks from first round will be distributed some time in December; and the second round of checks will likely come in February or March.

