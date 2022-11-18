WLOX Careers
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Edward Dezendorf

By Matt DeGregorio
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Within the confines of the St. Stanislaus soccer roster, you’ll find players from all over the world. Edward Dezendorf captains the diverse Rock-a-chaws roster who are looking for their fourth consecutive State Championship. Dezendorf credits his ability to excel both on the field and in the classroom to two special people.

“My parents really pushed me to do everything the best I can do.” he said. “They’re always there with me step by step, guiding me.”

Dezendorf excels in the classroom with a 3.86 GPA and works hard to earn a spot at his desired post-secondary school.

“Right now, I’m looking to go to Ole Miss to study. I’m interested in a career in law. I want to be a lobbyist.”

The Rocks captain prides himself on being a good leader. As a captain for the three-time defending state champs, he leads by example on and off the pitch to ensure that everyone stays motivated with the collective goal in mind.

“We’re all really close here.” he said. “Everyone’s always working to make sure everyone else gets better. The bar is always set really high for us so we always have to be on our best, we can’t have an off day.”

Having been at St. Stanislaus since seventh grade, Dezendorf is thankful for every second he’s had as his senior year winds down.

“I’ve developed as a person. It’s a bunch of good people. You form a brotherhood here.”

