Salvation Army opens warming shelter as temperatures begin to drop

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Cold weather shelters are opening in several communities, with groups doing what they can to protect the Coast’s most vulnerable.

Blankets, a bed, and most importantly, shelter. Cooler conditions are leaving those without a place to call home in a challenging position.

Stacy Cradle, the director of Social Services at the Salvation Army says not to worry; their warming shelter is open when temps drop below 35 degrees.

“We know around South Mississippi, it’s rare that we get a lot of cold days than we do have more warm, so we give them the opportunity to do that. The need is definitely here especially for our most vulnerable folks,” said Cradle.

The Center of Hope can house up to 50 people.

“This room that we’re in right now is just for the men. We do have a women’s dorm and then additional bedding that can be added to the room if need be,” said Cradle.

Folks are provided a hot meal and warm room.

“Sometimes, we have people who do not have adequate heating services. For some reason, they may not have had the money to pay their gas bill and have that heat, so we do open up for anyone who needs to get out of the elements for the night,” said Cradle.

Cradle says those interested in donating supplies can call the Center of Hope.

The shelter opens at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.

