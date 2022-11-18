WLOX Careers
Poplarville Thanksgiving food distribution feeds 300 families

By Mike Lacy
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, a Thanksgiving food distribution in Poplarville served food to 300 families, and those who helped with the effort received more than they gave.

The preparation before the distribution is like organized chaos. Each box getting everything one would need for a big Thanksgiving feast: fresh produce - like onions, eggplant and carrots as big as your arm.

In addition, recipients also receive non-perishable canned goods.

“You also have corn meal. We also have macaroni and cheese, and a really big, eight-pound roaster chicken,” added Lisa Turbeville with Feeding the Gulf Coast, which provided all the food.

“I’m grateful to be able to work for an organization that we give back to the community and we’re able to help everybody out, especially during the struggling times everybody is experiencing right now,” Turbeville added.

This food distribution was a joint effort between Feeding the Gulf Coast and Jacob’s Well Ministries - an addition recovery ministry. And officials said this is a good way for those who are trying to recover to give back to society.

In fact, it’s a spiritual experience.

“When they do this, they’re actually giving back to some of the people that they may have actually taken from,” said Susan Johnson, president of Jacob’s Well Ministrieds. “So, you’ll see them just break down in tears. You’ll see them just overwhelmed with emotion because they’re flipping their sign. They’re actually doing something productive rather than destructive for the first time in their lives. So, it’s an amazing thing to be a part of.”

Feeding the Gulf Coast is prepared to distribute nearly 200-thousand pounds of food for Thanksgiving to more than 7,000 families.

If you want more information, check out the website: https://www.feedingthegulfcoast.org/

