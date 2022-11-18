WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of little Myah on Friday.(WNDU)
By WNDU Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - Several families in St. Joseph County finalized their adoptions in court on Friday.

Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, were part of those families in court.

WNDU reports the couple officially adopted a baby who was surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby Box earlier in the year.

“We are so grateful for Myah’s birth mother; she made a really courageous decision,” Bruce Faltynski said.

Officials said the baby was initially admitted to the hospital after being found in the box as doctors determined she had a stroke.

Bruce Faltynski said thankfully little Myah has been well since and meeting all of her milestones.

The couple also adopted their 8-year-old daughter Kaia in March.

Copyright 2022 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a head-on collision on Seaway Road Wednesday evening.
Gulfport woman dies on the way home from work in head-on collision
Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed a bet on the Houston Cougars to win the college basketball...
Winner of largest sports wager payout in history ‘Mattress Mack’ places $500,000 bet in Biloxi
The proposal, deemed the Interconnecting Gulfport project, would create an alternate route of...
Federal lawsuit filed to halt ‘Interconnecting Gulfport’ road project
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Matthew Murphy, aka Matthew Clark, was wanted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office for two...
U.S. Marshals return Hancock County fugitive

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Kim says ICBM test proves capacity to contain US threats
A red panda sees its first snow at the Milwaukee County Zoo.
CUTE: Red panda sees snow for first time
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Musk upheaval
Red panda sees her first snow at the Milwaukee County Zoo.
Red panda sees first snow at Milwaukee County Zoo
Deputies said the driver intentionally hit the recruits.
Driver arrested in sheriff’s recruits crash is released