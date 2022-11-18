Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With Friday’s ribbon cutting, Walmart’s “Store of the Future” opened to customers on Hwy 49 in Gulfport. The superstore remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to undergo this modernization.

“The first thing you’ll see when you come in the grocery side is a mural done by a local artist representing Gulfport and the Gulf Coast,” Store Manager Mike McDavid said. “Once they come through the entrance, they’re going to see a re-branded, new internal part of the store.”

A big part of the “Store of the Future” is acknowledging how customers’ shopping habits have changed.

“Walmart is heavily invested into the e-commerce business right now,” McDavid explained. “Walmart Plus is a program we’re putting out there right now, and we’re really trying to drive our customers to Walmart Plus, internet business, Walmart.com.”

And they’re not leaving out customers who still like to go inside a store and pick out the merchandise themselves. Walmart is working to elevate that experience with better lighting, dynamic displays, and digital touchpoints. You’ll see more QR codes on display, which will lead shoppers to more information and expanded options.

