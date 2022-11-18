WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”

The Hwy 49 store is one of only 20 nationwide to get the futuristic updates.
The Gulfport Walmart remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to...
The Gulfport Walmart remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to undergo this modernization.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With Friday’s ribbon cutting, Walmart’s “Store of the Future” opened to customers on Hwy 49 in Gulfport. The superstore remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to undergo this modernization.

“The first thing you’ll see when you come in the grocery side is a mural done by a local artist representing Gulfport and the Gulf Coast,” Store Manager Mike McDavid said. “Once they come through the entrance, they’re going to see a re-branded, new internal part of the store.”

A big part of the “Store of the Future” is acknowledging how customers’ shopping habits have changed.

“Walmart is heavily invested into the e-commerce business right now,” McDavid explained. “Walmart Plus is a program we’re putting out there right now, and we’re really trying to drive our customers to Walmart Plus, internet business, Walmart.com.”

And they’re not leaving out customers who still like to go inside a store and pick out the merchandise themselves. Walmart is working to elevate that experience with better lighting, dynamic displays, and digital touchpoints. You’ll see more QR codes on display, which will lead shoppers to more information and expanded options.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a head-on collision on Seaway Road Wednesday evening.
Gulfport woman dies on the way home from work in head-on collision
Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed a bet on the Houston Cougars to win the college basketball...
Winner of largest sports wager payout in history ‘Mattress Mack’ places $500,000 bet in Biloxi
The proposal, deemed the Interconnecting Gulfport project, would create an alternate route of...
Federal lawsuit filed to halt ‘Interconnecting Gulfport’ road project
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Matthew Murphy, aka Matthew Clark, was wanted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office for two...
U.S. Marshals return Hancock County fugitive

Latest News

Thanks to a grant from the Stone County Economic Development Partnership and Mississippi Power,...
Wiggins businesses get another round of money to help with exterior upgrades
The Pecan House owner Phyllis Shoemake says the pecan crop is high-quality and plentiful. And...
Pecan House has plenty of supply for busy holiday
On a cold, raw Tuesday in South Mississippi, it’s business as usual at the Port of Gulfport....
Port of Gulfport stays efficient despite supply chain issues
Investors are excited about plans to extend Popp’s Ferry from Pass Road to Highway 90, and...
Two business locations in Biloxi set to undergo property development