WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel

Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.(FRONTIER AIRLINES via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Low-cost airline Frontier is offering a more affordable way to travel as often as you’d like.

Frontier Airlines announced its new GoWild! annual flight pass, offering unlimited domestic flights for a year starting May 2, 2023, with a limited number of passes on sale for $599.

The pass normally costs $1,999 per year. The airline said it’s GoWild! pass will automatically renew at that price but pass holders can cancel at any time.

According to Frontier, the pass is good for any destination in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

However, the pass does have some fine print.

For example, the pass does not cover taxes, bag or seat fees. Also, most major holidays and long weekends are blacked out and you won’t earn frequent flyer miles with the pass.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a head-on collision on Seaway Road Wednesday evening.
Gulfport woman dies on the way home from work in head-on collision
Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed a bet on the Houston Cougars to win the college basketball...
Winner of largest sports wager payout in history ‘Mattress Mack’ places $500,000 bet in Biloxi
11-14-2022 Lens flare effect shows up on tower cam image
What’s that on the Gulfport tower cam?
Renee Patricie Barthelemy, 44, was arrested by Gulfport Police on a charge of hindering...
Person arrested in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting
Royce Alexander Barthelemy is wanted on a murder warrant. He is described as a 28-year-old...
Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting

Latest News

This undated photo provided by Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth Eugene...
11th Circuit stays Alabama execution; state has appealed
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Seoul: North Korea fires suspected long-range missile
St. Martin Middle School
Blue Dog art makes its way to St. Martin Middle School
Thanks to a grant from the Stone County Economic Development Partnership and Mississippi Power,...
Wiggins businesses get another round of money to help with exterior upgrades
The Pecan House owner Phyllis Shoemake says the pecan crop is high-quality and plentiful. And...
Pecan House has plenty of supply for busy holiday