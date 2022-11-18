Friday’s Forecast

Freezing this morning with temperatures ranging from the mid 30s to the mid 20s across South Mississippi. Today’s skies will feature fewer clouds for a change with plenty of sun. Highs will still only be in the chilly 50s. Tonight will be cloudier with overnight lows in the chilly 40s. For tomorrow, scattered showers mainly after noon with the highest rain chances for areas down along the coast. Drying out Sunday. Temperatures look less chilly next week with 60s instead of 50s by Thanksgiving.

