Friday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Freezing this morning with temperatures ranging from the mid 30s to the mid 20s across South Mississippi. Today’s skies will feature fewer clouds for a change with plenty of sun. Highs will still only be in the chilly 50s. Tonight will be cloudier with overnight lows in the chilly 40s. For tomorrow, scattered showers mainly after noon with the highest rain chances for areas down along the coast. Drying out Sunday. Temperatures look less chilly next week with 60s instead of 50s by Thanksgiving.

One person has died after a head-on collision on Seaway Road Wednesday evening.
Gulfport woman dies on the way home from work in head-on collision
Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed a bet on the Houston Cougars to win the college basketball...
Winner of largest sports wager payout in history ‘Mattress Mack’ places $500,000 bet in Biloxi
Matthew Murphy, aka Matthew Clark, was wanted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office for two...
U.S. Marshals return Hancock County fugitive
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Effective immediately, Dr. Oswago Harper will now serve as the superintendent of the Moss Point...
Moss Point School District announces new superintendent

