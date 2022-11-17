Two Long Beach Bearcats sign their National Letter of Intent

Long Beach, Miss. (WLOX) - A life changing day for two Long Beach seniors took place Wednesday inside the Long Beach High School gymnasium.

After a historic 2022 season, Bearcats volleyball setter Bailee Schmitt signed to continue her academic and athletic career at Mississippi University for Women.

Beginning her volleyball career in eighth grade, Schmitt fell in love with the sport, eventually playing for both her school and club team. Her daily schedule revolves around her passion for volleyball, and she improves her game at any chance she gets.

“I get up and go to the gym and throughout the season, we had practice during our fourth block,” she says. “After school I went to Gulfport to train with my club team until 9pm.”

Fellow LBHS senior Ashton Schepens also signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

The Long Beach outfielder made his official commitment to Pearl River Community College.

The 2022 NJCAA Division II National Champions initially reached out to Schepens in his junior year which eventually led to a verbal commitment over the summer.

“It’s a good program,” he said. “It’s a pipeline to D-1 baseball. I feel like it’s the best decision for me.”

