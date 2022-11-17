WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck blocking lanes of Seaway Road in Gulfport

Officials are working a multi-vehicle wreck in Gulfport Wednesday night.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are working a multi-vehicle wreck in Gulfport Wednesday night.

Details are limited, but at the time of this report, westbound and eastbound lanes of Seaway Road are shut down.

Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

