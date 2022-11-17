Tent set up as latest addition to temporary Poplarville post office

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - People in Poplarville still wondering when they’ll get a permanent post office again.

Now a huge tent has been added to the temporary trucks set up to serve customers.

The tent is being used to handle the increasing volume of holiday shopping shipments and packages being sent to family and friends.

We’ve been following the saga of the post office building since it was closed due to a ceiling collapse and other damage.

Customers say the temporary solution just isn’t working.

”If it’s raining you’re in the rain. If it’s cold, you’re in the cold,” said resident Karen Johnson. “This hill coming down is very uneven. I actually have stumbled coming down that hill before so I think all the elderly people trying to get down that hill to get their stuff mailed is ridiculous.”

We asked the U.S. Postal Service about security at the tent and learned no packages are left overnight. As for when the Poplarville Post Office will have a more permanent location, postal officials told us in September it would be early 2023 before any answers about the future.

On Wednesday, we received this response from Debra Jean Fetterly, the USPS spokesperson for the Alabama-Mississippi District:

“The Postal Service has maintained retail service --- including transactions such as stamp purchases, mailing letters and shipping packages --- at a mobile van in the parking lot of the facility, which is still onsite and operating. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Post Office Box customers who present proper identification, also may pick up their mail and packages at this location. Service is not available on Sundays. Customers may choose to conduct retail transactions at the Hattiesburg Main Post Office, located at 220 S. 40th Avenue. Hours of operation for that location are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. This location is closed on Sunday. In preparing for the holiday season, a tent was added to accommodate an anticipated increase in holiday package volume. We appreciate the patience of our customers and our employees as we move forward to reach a solution regarding the Poplarville Post Office. A final decision is still pending at this time.”

