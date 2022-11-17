WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

Tent set up as latest addition to temporary Poplarville post office

People in Poplarville still wondering when they’ll get a permanent post office again.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - People in Poplarville still wondering when they’ll get a permanent post office again.

Now a huge tent has been added to the temporary trucks set up to serve customers.

The tent is being used to handle the increasing volume of holiday shopping shipments and packages being sent to family and friends.

We’ve been following the saga of the post office building since it was closed due to a ceiling collapse and other damage.

Customers say the temporary solution just isn’t working.

”If it’s raining you’re in the rain. If it’s cold, you’re in the cold,” said resident Karen Johnson. “This hill coming down is very uneven. I actually have stumbled coming down that hill before so I think all the elderly people trying to get down that hill to get their stuff mailed is ridiculous.”

We asked the U.S. Postal Service about security at the tent and learned no packages are left overnight. As for when the Poplarville Post Office will have a more permanent location, postal officials told us in September it would be early 2023 before any answers about the future.

On Wednesday, we received this response from Debra Jean Fetterly, the USPS spokesperson for the Alabama-Mississippi District:

“The Postal Service has maintained retail service --- including transactions such as stamp purchases, mailing letters and shipping packages --- at a mobile van in the parking lot of the facility, which is still onsite and operating. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Post Office Box customers who present proper identification, also may pick up their mail and packages at this location. Service is not available on Sundays. Customers may choose to conduct retail transactions at the Hattiesburg Main Post Office, located at 220 S. 40th Avenue. Hours of operation for that location are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. This location is closed on Sunday. In preparing for the holiday season, a tent was added to accommodate an anticipated increase in holiday package volume. We appreciate the patience of our customers and our employees as we move forward to reach a solution regarding the Poplarville Post Office. A final decision is still pending at this time.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Patricie Barthelemy, 44, was arrested by Gulfport Police on a charge of hindering...
Person arrested in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting
11-14-2022 Lens flare effect shows up on tower cam image
What’s that on the Gulfport tower cam?
Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed a bet on the Houston Cougars to win the college basketball...
Winner of largest sports wager payout in history ‘Mattress Mack’ places $500,000 bet in Biloxi
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Investors are excited about plans to extend Popp’s Ferry from Pass Road to Highway 90, and...
Two business locations in Biloxi set to undergo property development

Latest News

MDOT was awarded a contract of over $200 million to widen Highway 57 from I-10 north to...
MDOT awards contract for widening Hwy 57
Matthew Murphy, aka Matthew Clark, was wanted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office for two...
U.S. Marshals return Hancock County fugitive
Effective immediately, Dr. Oswago Harper will now serve as the superintendent of the Moss Point...
Moss Point School District announces new superintendent
Officials are working a multi-vehicle wreck in Gulfport Wednesday night.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck blocking lanes of Seaway Road in Gulfport