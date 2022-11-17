South Mississippi athletes set to play in prestigious bowl game

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Gautier High School quarterback Kaden Irving and Picayune High School running back Dante Dowdell received their United States Army All-American jerseys and will play in the prestigious bowl game in January.

“I was very shocked because I get overlooked a lot,” Irving said. “I was very, very shocked for this opportunity. I’m happy because I know I need to be there. It’s a huge honor. I’ve been a big sports fan ever since I was a kid. I watched players I looked up to get the same thing. It’s definitely a huge honor.”

It’s been hard to overlook Irving this season. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder has shredded defenses for 3,000-plus yards. He’s totaled over 50 touchdowns, through the air and on the ground.

Dowdell is a University of Oregon commit and has been giving defensive coordinators nightmares. Last season he racked up over 2,500 yards, leading the Maroon Tide to a state championship.

“It’s a big accomplishment,” Dowdell said. “I’m the first from my school and one of the few athletes from Mississippi. Just to be able to put on for my school and my hometown and home state, it just feels good.”

Picayune and Gautier are still alive in the postseason. If both teams win this week, Dowdell and Irving will face off in must-see rematch for the 5A South State Championship. The winner would advance to the 5A state title game.

The 2023 U.S. Army All-American Bowl will be played in Texas on Saturday, Jan. 7.

