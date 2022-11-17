WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

Officials: Indiana deputy’s gun discharges, shoots student in classroom

Officials said the accidental shooting happened while students were taking part in law...
Officials said the accidental shooting happened while students were taking part in law enforcement vocational training.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Ind. (AP) — Officials say an Indiana high school student was shot and wounded when a sheriff’s deputy’s gun accidentally discharged in a classroom as students were taking part in law enforcement vocational training.

The South Vermillion High School student was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Thursday morning’s shooting.

Dave Chapman, superintendent of the South Vermillion Community School Corp., says the student, a male senior, was grazed by the bullet.

He says the shooting occurred in a popular vocational law enforcement class when a Vermillion County Sheriff’s deputy’s gun accidentally discharged.

Indiana State Police say Deputy Tim DisPennett has 19 years of law enforcement experience.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed a bet on the Houston Cougars to win the college basketball...
Winner of largest sports wager payout in history ‘Mattress Mack’ places $500,000 bet in Biloxi
11-14-2022 Lens flare effect shows up on tower cam image
What’s that on the Gulfport tower cam?
One person has died after a head-on collision on Seaway Road Wednesday evening.
Gulfport woman dies on the way home from work in head-on collision
Renee Patricie Barthelemy, 44, was arrested by Gulfport Police on a charge of hindering...
Person arrested in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting
Royce Alexander Barthelemy is wanted on a murder warrant. He is described as a 28-year-old...
Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting

Latest News

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a speech on the House floor that she will step aside after...
Pelosi to step aside from Dem leadership, remain in Congress
FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies at a House hearing on worldwide...
US agent, suspected smuggler killed off Puerto Rico coast
FILE - People inspect the crash site of a passenger plane near the village of Hrabove,...
3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine
Upside Foods makes chicken from cultured chicken cells.
FDA gives OK to lab-grown chicken