Moss Point School District announces new superintendent

Effective immediately, Dr. Oswago Harper will now serve as the superintendent of the Moss Point...
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Effective immediately, Dr. Oswago Harper will now serve as the superintendent of the Moss Point School District after serving the past two months as the interim superintendent.

The district has been in limbo for months after placing former Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent-Raymond on administrative leave for reasons that have not yet been made known.

Alywn Luckey, a representative for Dr. Vincent-Raymond, tells us a hearing was scheduled during executive session, but it did not take place. However, both parties reached a resolution.

“I think all parties have agreed they are going to separate and move onto more and better thing,” said Luckey. “She did fantastic work for the district including raising it up several letter grades. Things are going in the right direction in Moss Point and we are very proud of that.”

It is unclear if Dr. Vincent-Raymond resigned or was fired from her position. The Moss Point Board of Trustees has declined to comment on the mater.

WLOX has filed a public records request to find out exactly what happened. We will give you the latest updates as we receive them.

Dr. Harper is contracted to serve as Superintendent for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year.

