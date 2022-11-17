MDOT awards contract for widening Hwy 57

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about a major road project planned in Jackson County.

MDOT was awarded a contract of over $200 million to widen Highway 57 from I-10 north to Vancleave.

The project will widen nine miles along the highway splitting it to four lanes instead of two for residential and commercial growth in the city.

One business owner said she’s on board, but she’s worried this will affect businesses in a negative way during the project.

”There is a need for another direction because the traffic is so bad certain times of the day. For business that’s good, but trying to get back home, that’s not so good,” said Chef Danie, owner of Chef Danie Cooks. “Just as a business owner here in a local community, we’re always for progress. Progress is always good, growing is always good, but we have to be conscience on how we do that and make sure it doesn’t hurt the business we have here now that are trying to survive too. I think it’s going to be a good thing when it all works out but we just got to get through the first initial steps of that.”

MDOT says the realigned road will not pass in front of Vancleave High but says school traffic will benefit from the new roads.

The project is set to start in the spring of 2023.

