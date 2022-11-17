WLOX Careers
‘He looks like a great driver already’: 11-year-old pulls up to store in pink toy Hummer

An 11-year-old boy pulled up to the neighborhood store to buy stuff in a pink battery-powered toy Hummer. (SOURCE: KMPH)
By Mayra Franco
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VISALIA, Calif. (KMPH) – An 11-year-old is drawing attention with his visit to a California store to buy snacks. The boy notably arrived in a pink battery-powered toy Hummer.

Eric Sapien said he was pumping gas at a Visalia gas station Monday morning when he saw the boy pull up. He said he just had to record the sight.

“I see this kid in a pink car and he’s owning it and he doesn’t care who is around, and so I thought that was pretty neat,” Sapien said.

Sapien said he noticed something especially interesting as the boy was leaving in his mini vehicle.

“He opened the door and put his bag down, sat down. As he’s backing out, he’s looking over his shoulder,” Sapien said. “But to me he looked like 10, 11, 12, I don’t know, but he looks like a great driver already.”

Other customers said they had seen the boy before. One customer said he had seen the video and thought it was funny.

KMPH drove around to see if they could spot the boy in his car, eventually finding the pink vehicle parked in a driveway.

Aimee Lejeune, the mother of the notorious 11-year-old, said her son, Jason Perez, snuck out to go to the store.

“Mom, I’m sorry,” Jason told his mother, who responded by laughing and hugging him.

His mother said she was surprised by the video, and at Jason’s sneaking out that morning to buy Mentos, chicken, soda and other snacks.

“I had no idea,” she said. “Jason has special needs. He likes to go out and do his own thing once in a while. He’s a really sweet, loving boy.”

Lejeune seemed impressed by her son’s driving skills, and was relieved that he was OK.

Now, Jason is the talk of the town.

“Give him a fist bump. Tell him I owe him Mountain Dew,” Sapien said. “I think he’d be a cool kid to hang out with, and introduce him to my kids.”

Jason, who was 11 at the time the video was shot, turns 12 years old on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KMPH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

