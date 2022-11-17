WLOX Careers
Gulfport woman dies on the way home from work in head-on collision

One person has died after a head-on collision on Seaway Road Wednesday evening.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has died after a head-on collision on Seaway Road Wednesday evening.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms 53-year-old Francesca McKay died from the wreck. Switzer says McKay was heading home from work on Larkin Smith Drive around 5 p.m. when the crash happened on Seaway.

McKay was transported to Singing River Hospital in Gulfport, but she was pronounced dead just after 7 p.m.

Westbound and Eastbound lanes of Seaway Road were completely shut down for a while Thursday evening.

