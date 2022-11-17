Federal lawsuit filed to halt ‘Interconnecting Gulfport’ road project

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A press release on Thursday announced that a federal lawsuit has been filed in order to stop the Airport Road extension in Gulfport.

The lawsuit is filed by the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), Education, Economics, Environmental, Climate and Health Organization (EEECHO), Sierra Club and Healthy Gulf against the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The group says the proposal will only deliver more environmental injustice, citing “the DOT’s failure to follow the National Environment Police Act when it approved $25 million in taxpayer-funded subsidies for the project, even while acknowledging that the costs of the project are likely to outweigh the benefits” as the reason for the lawsuit.

“The surrounding communities have long spoken out against this costly, ineffective, and environmentally hazardous plan. It will only deliver more environmental injustice to one of the most historic Black communities in Mississippi,” stated Ruth Story, Executive Director and Co-founder of EEECHO. “The legacy of inequitable highway decisions continues despite the promises of this Administration.”

The proposal, deemed the Interconnecting Gulfport project, would create an alternate route of travel from Airport Road/Poole Street and Creosote Road intersections with Highway 49. The goal is to connect the north and south sides of the city in order to give easier access to shopping centers while also easing congestion in the area of Highway 49 and I-10.

However, according to Gulfport Section President of the NCNW Lula Dedeaux, the environmental risks are far too dangerous to ignore.

“Our roads already get flooded, our church parking lot was recently flooded with six inches of water.,” stated Dedeaux. “These wetlands have been recognized as Aquatic Resources of National Importance by the Environmental Protection Agency because they provide vital flood protection to the Forest Heights, North Gulfport, and Turkey Creek communities. The connector road will only serve to make these existing and dangerous flooding problems worse.”

And in the case of clearing congestion, state director of the Sierra Club Louie Miller believes that the Airport Road extension isn’t the way to do it.

“The reality is that $48 plus million in taxpayer dollars will do nothing to help traffic congestion.” stated Miller. “It’s clear the goal of this proposal is to promote new commercial development for the enrichment of politically connected, private real estate developers, at the expense of the local community.”

The plaintiff’s members also include residents who live in or near the Forest Heights community.

