WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

Federal lawsuit filed to halt ‘Interconnecting Gulfport’ road project

The proposal, deemed the Interconnecting Gulfport project, would create an alternate route of...
The proposal, deemed the Interconnecting Gulfport project, would create an alternate route of travel from Airport Road/Poole Street and Creosote Road intersections with Highway 49.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A press release on Thursday announced that a federal lawsuit has been filed in order to stop the Airport Road extension in Gulfport.

The lawsuit is filed by the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), Education, Economics, Environmental, Climate and Health Organization (EEECHO), Sierra Club and Healthy Gulf against the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The group says the proposal will only deliver more environmental injustice, citing “the DOT’s failure to follow the National Environment Police Act when it approved $25 million in taxpayer-funded subsidies for the project, even while acknowledging that the costs of the project are likely to outweigh the benefits” as the reason for the lawsuit.

“The surrounding communities have long spoken out against this costly, ineffective, and environmentally hazardous plan. It will only deliver more environmental injustice to one of the most historic Black communities in Mississippi,” stated Ruth Story, Executive Director and Co-founder of EEECHO. “The legacy of inequitable highway decisions continues despite the promises of this Administration.”

People react to the Interconnecting Gulfport project

The proposal, deemed the Interconnecting Gulfport project, would create an alternate route of travel from Airport Road/Poole Street and Creosote Road intersections with Highway 49. The goal is to connect the north and south sides of the city in order to give easier access to shopping centers while also easing congestion in the area of Highway 49 and I-10.

However, according to Gulfport Section President of the NCNW Lula Dedeaux, the environmental risks are far too dangerous to ignore.

“Our roads already get flooded, our church parking lot was recently flooded with six inches of water.,” stated Dedeaux. “These wetlands have been recognized as Aquatic Resources of National Importance by the Environmental Protection Agency because they provide vital flood protection to the Forest Heights, North Gulfport, and Turkey Creek communities. The connector road will only serve to make these existing and dangerous flooding problems worse.”

Residents divided over ‘Interconnecting Gulfport’ road project

And in the case of clearing congestion, state director of the Sierra Club Louie Miller believes that the Airport Road extension isn’t the way to do it.

“The reality is that $48 plus million in taxpayer dollars will do nothing to help traffic congestion.” stated Miller. “It’s clear the goal of this proposal is to promote new commercial development for the enrichment of politically connected, private real estate developers, at the expense of the local community.”

The plaintiff’s members also include residents who live in or near the Forest Heights community.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a head-on collision on Seaway Road Wednesday evening.
Gulfport woman dies on the way home from work in head-on collision
Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed a bet on the Houston Cougars to win the college basketball...
Winner of largest sports wager payout in history ‘Mattress Mack’ places $500,000 bet in Biloxi
11-14-2022 Lens flare effect shows up on tower cam image
What’s that on the Gulfport tower cam?
Renee Patricie Barthelemy, 44, was arrested by Gulfport Police on a charge of hindering...
Person arrested in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting
Royce Alexander Barthelemy is wanted on a murder warrant. He is described as a 28-year-old...
Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting

Latest News

student loan scams
Scammers looking to exploit the Federal Student Loan Debt Relief program
D'Iberville High School
D’Iberville High School celebrates receiving top 10 academic rating in state
In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas...
State high court schedules execution date for Thomas Edwin Loden
Tori and Chet talk with American Idol alum Grace Leer, discuss Harry Potter World expanding...
The Cue - Week 12