D’Iberville High School celebrates receiving top 10 academic rating in state

D'Iberville High School
D'Iberville High School
By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday served as an “A” rating kind of day at D’Iberville High School, as Warrior Nation celebrated the school’s top 10 academic ranking in the state.

“You’re the #10 high school in the state,” said Mitchell King, Harrison County Schools Superintendent. “That’s an awesome honor.”

“It’s very fulfilling to know that your vision is being shared by the students and the faculty. Everyone here wants to be an ‘A’ school,” said Cheryl Broadus, principal at D’Iberville. “We wanted to recognize our students and all who contributed, including our faculty and staff.”

In fact, 160 students at D’Iberville got the red carpet treatment with the theme “the future’s so bright, we gotta wear shades.”

“I love how this is really the first time we’ve appreciated the academic part of the school,” said senior Ashlyn Le. “Sports are really involved here, which is great because I’m in band and dance as well, but being here academic-wise makes the school seem more than it already is.”

Senior Dylan Dexter got a workout as he received three awards during the event.

“It was kind of funny having to walk and walk, but I’m kind of glad because the entire school gets to see what you’ve achieved. It kind of feels like you’ve got a little reputation there,” Dexter said.

Academic Awards ranging from Perfect State Test Scores, AP Level 5 and high ACT scores were celebrated, along with recognition of more than 300 scholar athletes.

