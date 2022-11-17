WLOX Careers
Commissioner Andy Gipson announces new partnership between local farmers and food banks

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced a partnership Wednesday morning that’s going to put more money in farmer’s pockets, and healthy, fresh food in the bellies of those in need.

“Potential foods that may be purchased and then distributed will include fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables, proteins, rice, eggs, meat, and dairy products, and processed value-added products are eligible as well.”

Commissioner Gipson said that with so many additional moving pieces needed to make this program run smoothly, additional workers will be needed.

“We need workforce all across Mississippi, all across the country. Including on the farms, it’s an issue on the farms to have the labor to produce what we need, so we want a local workforce, we want Mississippians who will step up and do the work necessary. As I mentioned at the beginning, there’s nothing more important than what we’re talking about today and that’s local food for local Mississippi families.”

There is no deadline to sign-up for the program, but Commissioner Gipson says the sooner the farmers do, the sooner underserved communities can receive better foods.

Click here for more information.

