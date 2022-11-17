Cold weather shelters open ahead of possible freeze

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With a freeze possible Thursday night into Friday morning, cold weather shelters across the Coast are opening their doors.

Meteorologist Wesley Williams says temperatures across South Mississippi will range from the mid 30s to the mid 20s, and he advises everyone to protect people, pets and plants before bed tonight. See a full weather blog HERE.

⚠Freezing temperatures ranging from the mid 30s to the mid 20s will be possible between midnight tonight & sunrise Friday in South MS.



❄Protect people, pets, & plants before bed tonight. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/AKy9dEzXbo — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) November 17, 2022

Below are three open shelters in Harrison and Hancock counties:

D’IBERVILLE: Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center opens at 5 p.m. (10395 Automall Parkway)

GULFPORT: Salvation Army Center of Hope opens at 6 p.m. (2019 22nd Street)

KILN: Emergency Operations Center opens at 6 p.m. (18333 Highway 603)

Coast Transit Authority (CTA) will provide transportation to the D’Iberville shelter. For more information, contact CTA at 228-896-8080.

If you need a ride to the Kiln shelter, contact Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.

For more information or shelters, contact the Salvation Army at (228) 374-8301.

