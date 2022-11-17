WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

Cold weather shelters open ahead of possible freeze

With a freeze possible Thursday night into Friday morning, cold weather shelters across the...
With a freeze possible Thursday night into Friday morning, cold weather shelters across the Coast are opening their doors.(KFVS)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With a freeze possible Thursday night into Friday morning, cold weather shelters across the Coast are opening their doors.

Meteorologist Wesley Williams says temperatures across South Mississippi will range from the mid 30s to the mid 20s, and he advises everyone to protect people, pets and plants before bed tonight. See a full weather blog HERE.

Below are three open shelters in Harrison and Hancock counties:

  • D’IBERVILLE: Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center opens at 5 p.m. (10395 Automall Parkway)
  • GULFPORT: Salvation Army Center of Hope opens at 6 p.m. (2019 22nd Street)
  • KILN: Emergency Operations Center opens at 6 p.m. (18333 Highway 603)

Coast Transit Authority (CTA) will provide transportation to the D’Iberville shelter. For more information, contact CTA at 228-896-8080.

If you need a ride to the Kiln shelter, contact Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.

For more information or shelters, contact the Salvation Army at (228) 374-8301.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed a bet on the Houston Cougars to win the college basketball...
Winner of largest sports wager payout in history ‘Mattress Mack’ places $500,000 bet in Biloxi
11-14-2022 Lens flare effect shows up on tower cam image
What’s that on the Gulfport tower cam?
One person has died after a head-on collision on Seaway Road Wednesday evening.
Gulfport woman dies on the way home from work in head-on collision
Renee Patricie Barthelemy, 44, was arrested by Gulfport Police on a charge of hindering...
Person arrested in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting
Royce Alexander Barthelemy is wanted on a murder warrant. He is described as a 28-year-old...
Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Chilly today, freezing tonight
Freezing tonight
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak Thursday night.
Leonid meteor shower to peak Thursday night
Hardly any rain for now. Then, some showers will be possible in Coastal Mississippi on Saturday...
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast