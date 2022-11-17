WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

Candace Cameron Bure blames media for blowback over ‘traditional marriage’ remark

Candace Cameron Bure attends 2019 Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, June...
Candace Cameron Bure attends 2019 Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Carson, Calif.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actress and producer Candace Cameron Bure is blaming the media for a backlash firestorm after announcing she won’t feature LGBTQ+ storylines on her new network.

She shared the news Monday that the Great American Family media company will keep traditional marriage at the core.

Almost immediately, reality star JoJo Siwa and others expressed disappointment about the comment.

By Wednesday, Bure shared a lengthy reaction statement that said in part that the media is responsible for using the opportunity to “fan flames of conflict and hate.”

She went on to say, “I love you anyway.”

The actress explained that people of all identities and ethnicities will continue to contribute to the network on and off camera.

Bure left the Hallmark Channel in April after years of Christmas-related stardom to become chief creative officer at Great American Family.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed a bet on the Houston Cougars to win the college basketball...
Winner of largest sports wager payout in history ‘Mattress Mack’ places $500,000 bet in Biloxi
11-14-2022 Lens flare effect shows up on tower cam image
What’s that on the Gulfport tower cam?
One person has died after a head-on collision on Seaway Road Wednesday evening.
Gulfport woman dies on the way home from work in head-on collision
Renee Patricie Barthelemy, 44, was arrested by Gulfport Police on a charge of hindering...
Person arrested in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting
Royce Alexander Barthelemy is wanted on a murder warrant. He is described as a 28-year-old...
Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting

Latest News

FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies at a House hearing on worldwide...
US agent, suspected smuggler killed off Puerto Rico coast
student loan scams
Scammers looking to exploit the Federal Student Loan Debt Relief program
D'Iberville High School
D’Iberville High School celebrates receiving top 10 academic rating in state
Scammers looking to exploit the Federal Student Loan Debt Relief program
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
Griner has begun serving sentence in Russian penal colony