WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

Winner of largest sports wager payout in history ‘Mattress Mack’ places $500,000 bet in Biloxi

On Tuesday “Mattress Mack” McIngvale placed a $500,000 bet on the Houston Cougars to win the college basketball national championship.
By Hugh Keeton
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Just over a week after winning the largest sports wager payout ever of $75 million, “Mattress Mack” was at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi to place another big wager.

On Tuesday “Mattress Mack” McIngvale placed a $500,000 bet on the Houston Cougars to win the college basketball national championship.

If Houston claims the title with 10-1 odds, “Mattress Mack” would win $5 million.

The Texas furniture store owner said he isn’t making these big wagers just for the thrill of betting.

“I make these bets because we do promotions at the furniture store. Like if the Astros win the World Series you get your money back,” McIngvale said. “I won $75 million on that bet, gave back $73 million to the customers and the other $2 million was expenses. It enables us to run these great promotions. People love them especially with local teams like the Houston Astros and Houston Cougars. We’re having fun with these sports promotions, they work very well and it makes us relevant as a furniture store.”

McIngvale wired the $500,000 to the Beau Rivage earlier before making Tuesday’s bet in person using casino chips.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-14-2022 Lens flare effect shows up on tower cam image
What’s that on the Gulfport tower cam?
Pascagoula Police say the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. on Jerry St. Pé Highway.
Vancleave man dead after Pascagoula motorcycle crash
Renee Patricie Barthelemy, 44, was arrested by Gulfport Police on a charge of hindering...
Person arrested in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting
Michael Grimes, 34, has been identified as the driver in a single-car accident that took the...
One killed in fatal single-car accident on Old Fort Bayou Rd.
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’

Latest News

Pascagoula/Gulfport
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pascagoula vs. Gulfport
PGA Champions Tour Qualifying School
PGA Champions Tour Qualifying School taking place in South Mississippi
The former East Central high school coach was named the South Division Coach of the Year by the...
Pearl River’s Seth Smith named MACCC South Division Coach of the Year
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Southern Miss to host South Alabama on Senior Day