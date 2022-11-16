Winner of largest sports wager payout in history ‘Mattress Mack’ places $500,000 bet in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Just over a week after winning the largest sports wager payout ever of $75 million, “Mattress Mack” was at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi to place another big wager.

On Tuesday “Mattress Mack” McIngvale placed a $500,000 bet on the Houston Cougars to win the college basketball national championship.

If Houston claims the title with 10-1 odds, “Mattress Mack” would win $5 million.

The Texas furniture store owner said he isn’t making these big wagers just for the thrill of betting.

“I make these bets because we do promotions at the furniture store. Like if the Astros win the World Series you get your money back,” McIngvale said. “I won $75 million on that bet, gave back $73 million to the customers and the other $2 million was expenses. It enables us to run these great promotions. People love them especially with local teams like the Houston Astros and Houston Cougars. We’re having fun with these sports promotions, they work very well and it makes us relevant as a furniture store.”

McIngvale wired the $500,000 to the Beau Rivage earlier before making Tuesday’s bet in person using casino chips.

