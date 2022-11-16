Wednesday’s Forecast

Cooler this morning with temperatures ranging from the 30s to the 40s. Today will be breezy at times again with skies ranging from mostly cloudy to overcast at times. It’ll be dry all day with highs only in the chilly 50s which is around 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the 30s. For tomorrow, dry and chilly weather continues with highs well below-normal in the 50s.

