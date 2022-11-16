WLOX Careers
Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting

By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a Gulfport fatal shooting.

Royce Alexander Barthelemy is wanted on a murder warrant. He is described as a 28-year-old black man roughly 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Barthelemy is wanted in connection a fatal shooting Gulfport police responded to Tuesday morning at a townhouse on 29th Street.

Officers found a man’s body Tuesday morning inside Cypress Lane townhomes.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 39-year-old Ricky Davis of Gulfport. Switzer said Davis died from multiple gunshot wounds and had likely died roughly eight hours before he was found.

A suspect has already been arrested in connection to this shooting. Renee Patricie Barthelemy, 44, is held on a charge of hindering prosecution at the Harrison County jail on a $50,000 bond.

Officials have not said who initially found Davis.

