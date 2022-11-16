Loaves & Fishes names new director in time for busy holiday season

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s lunchtime at Loaves & Fishes in Biloxi, and on Wednesday’s menu is chicken spaghetti with all the fixings for those in need.

Speaking of being in need, Loaves and Fishes has needed a new director for a while. They now have one in Nina LaGrone.

“So we’re working out of a food truck right now, so our situation is a little different than when we had our building,” said LaGrone. “We are making it happen every day. We’re currently serving about 3,000 people per month. Given where we are right now, we’re making the best of it, but no one here ever goes hungry.”

LaGrone says she used to volunteer with Loaves & Fishes, so when the call came for a new director, she heeded that message. She also says that in 6-8 months, they should have a permanent home.

“We’ll have a future new home that we’re working on, so once that’s established, we’ll be able to serve more,” LaGrone added.

Loaves & Fishes used to be located on Water Street, but since losing that building, they’ve set up shop at the Back Bay Mission.

“They feed us. They feed the homeless,” said Anette Thibodeau.

