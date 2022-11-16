Hundreds of Jackson County residents line streets for free holiday meals

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - With Thanksgiving approaching next week, Feeding the Gulf Coast is working to distribute nearly 200,000 pounds of food to more than 7,000 families in our community.

On Wednesday, the nonprofit teamed up with Jackson County groups to provide two drive-through giveaways in Moss Point.

Traffic was backed up throughout the city as residents lined the streets to receive boxes of food to make a traditional holiday meal.

“When we run out, we run out, but we feed a lot of families, and they are happy,” Rosemary Rodgers told WLOX.

Rodgers is the director of the Moffett Manner Food Bank, where more than 100 people were treated to a free turkey with all the fixings.

“Just to see the smiles on the people’s faces that are saying thank you, some of them is crying because it’s just a blessing,” she said. “They said, we are being a blessing to them that they be able to put food on their table.”

She and her team spent hours hand-packing and distributing the food.

“It’s awesome,” Pascagoula resident Angie Sanders said after picking up a box. “It’s a blessing.”

“It helps me tremendously because the stuff they give me, it can be used on Thanksgiving. Especially with the inflation nowadays,” Moss Point residents Estella Richardson and Deborah Townsend said.

Outside City Hall, over 300 more families received holiday meals as part of an effort between Feeding the Gulf Coast and State Rep. Jeffrey Hulum III.

“We are no better than the ones we leave behind, and we have people that suffering through food insecurities and the cost of inflation skyrocketing in the state of Mississippi,” Hulum said.

Many volunteers fought the cold to pack the boxes with food and run them to vehicles one after another. Extend a Hand, Help a Friend and local fraternities pitched in to help.

“It means the world to be able to give back to individuals that are less fortunate,” Alpha Phi Alpha member Omar Ballard said. “Really feels good.”

“This is home,” Omega Psi Phi member Brodrick Nettles. “And I endeavor to give back to my community, especially those in need. Anything that I can do to try to make an impact and better my community, I’m all for it.”

