HAPPY HOLIDAYS! Events, festivities happening across the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As the holiday season quickly approaches, we’ve compiled a list of events happening across the Coast in the upcoming months! From Thanksgiving Day meals to Christmas festivities and more, see the full list below:

November 16, 2022

MOSS POINT: Thanksgiving Meal Box Giveaway , hosted by Feeding the Gulf Coast, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Moffett’s Manner (3430 Macphelah Road)

MOSS POINT: Thanksgiving Meal Box Giveaway , hosted by Feeding the Gulf Coast, 10:30 a.m., Extend a Hand Help a Friend (4320 McInnis Avenue)

November 17, 2022

BILOXI: 16th Annual Hunger Homeless Meal (free Thanksgiving meal for those in need), 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Back Bay Mission’s Micah Day Center (1012 Division Street)

November 18, 2022

PASCAGOULA: The Nutcracker , presented by Melange Dance Company of Jackson County, 7 p.m., Pascagoula Performing Arts Center (2104 Tucker Avenue)

POPLARVILLE: Thanksgiving Meal Box Giveaway , hosted by Feeding the Gulf Coast, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Jacob’s Well Ministries, Inc. (1734 S Main Street)

WIGGINS: Thanksgiving Meal Box Giveaway , hosted by Feeding the Gulf Coast, 10 a.m., New Beginnings Ministries (648 Fairgrounds Street)

BILOXI: Free Thanksgiving meal , hosted by Fat Bottom BBQ, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fat Bottom BBQ (1786 Beach Boulevard)

OCEAN SPRINGS: Free Thanksgiving meal , hosted by Mark Seymour VFW Post 5699, 12-2 p.m., 612 VFW Road

GULFPORT: Magic of Christmas and Trains , 5 p.m., Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum (522 Pass Road)

