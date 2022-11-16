WLOX Careers
Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home

By Brendan Hall
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - A grandfather sent his grandson to the hospital after shooting him multiple times, according to police.

Byram authorities said the shooting happened in a home on Siwell Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The grandfather, 67, has since been arrested for aggravated assault/domestic violence and is being held in the Hinds County Detention Center.

The grandchild, 18, is at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Chief David Errington said he underwent surgery and is still in a serious - but no longer critical - condition.

According to the chief, the shooting stemmed from a disagreement between the grandson and grandmother over money. He said the grandfather didn’t like how the disagreement was unfolding and fired two rounds at his grandson.

It’s an incident that Errington described as “out of the ordinary.”

“Some people don’t see that as a domestic relationship because they think of that more so being a dating relationship or a marriage, and they don’t think of a grandparent, grandson, or grandmother relationship being domestic violence related. However, it is,” he said.

The grandparents and grandson all lived under the same roof at a home with a prior history, but Errington said previous calls have only ever been for misdemeanor crimes and nothing violent.

“You normally don’t hear about a grandparent or a grandchild relationship escalating to this sort of violence,” the chief said. “It is unusual.”

With this being a domestic incident, the chief isn’t releasing the names of the suspect or victim at this time.

