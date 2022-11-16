WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

Another chilly day

Another chilly day. Cold again tonight.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re not going to see much sunshine today, and the cloud cover will keep us chilly. Highs will only reach the mid 50s this afternoon, and it will be breezy with winds from the north.

Some cloud cover will linger this evening, and it’s getting cold tonight! Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s by Thursday morning. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday, but it will stay chilly with highs in the mid 50s. The cloud cover will clear by Friday morning, but that will allow us to cool down quite a bit. Many of us will drop into the low 30s by Friday morning! Friday afternoon will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.

A low pressure system moving to our south may bring a few showers by Saturday and Sunday. However, rain chances remain low. It’s still going to be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows will be in the upper 30s this weekend.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Patricie Barthelemy, 44, was arrested by Gulfport Police on a charge of hindering...
Person arrested in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting
11-14-2022 Lens flare effect shows up on tower cam image
What’s that on the Gulfport tower cam?
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Investors are excited about plans to extend Popp’s Ferry from Pass Road to Highway 90, and...
Two business locations in Biloxi set to undergo property development
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

Another chilly day. Cold again tonight.
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Wednesday’s Forecast
Nice to see a peek of sun this morning. But, you should plan on plenty of clouds today with no...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
Feeling chilly all day. Dry with limited sunshine. Click and watch the forecast video for...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast