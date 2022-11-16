Another chilly day

We’re not going to see much sunshine today, and the cloud cover will keep us chilly. Highs will only reach the mid 50s this afternoon, and it will be breezy with winds from the north.

Some cloud cover will linger this evening, and it’s getting cold tonight! Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s by Thursday morning. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday, but it will stay chilly with highs in the mid 50s. The cloud cover will clear by Friday morning, but that will allow us to cool down quite a bit. Many of us will drop into the low 30s by Friday morning! Friday afternoon will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.

A low pressure system moving to our south may bring a few showers by Saturday and Sunday. However, rain chances remain low. It’s still going to be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows will be in the upper 30s this weekend.

