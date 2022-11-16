Annual Steak & Steak dinner returns to support Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A traditional event in Jackson County makes a return after a two-year hiatus from the pandemic.

The 30th Annual Boys and Girls Club Steak & Steak Dinner celebrated the youth in the community.

Jackson County leaders and community members came together to celebrate the achievements of the Boys & Girl Club.

CEO Jennifer Anderson said the annual Steak & Steak dinner holds an important note to the organization in supporting fundamentals for the kids.

“It showcases our youth on the stage. This is our largest fundraiser. This is how we raise money to take care of some of those programs and those types of things,” she said.

During the 30-year celebration, the crowd received messages from chairman Alfred E. McNair, alumni, and Youth of the Year for the state of Mississippi, Tougaloo College sophomore Jaiden Jordan.

“Our Youth of the Year was the first time ever state Youth of the Year so we wanted to come back and give her the opportunity to speak in front of all our supporters and community,” Anderson said.

Billy Booth highlighted the faces in the room and the people who lendt a helping hand over the years.

“We have great support here in Jackson County, the industries as well as individual gift giving. Our youth, we’re so proud of them, so we’re grateful for the support. It’s very vital because it’s a lifeline. It’s an extended family. It is a lifeline that they can come from school and go to the Boys and Girls Club,” he said.

Anderson said it’s their mission to remain present for the youth in area.

We try to be there for families, for our kids, our communities and for our after-school program for kids that are so important to be in to inspire, enable, and get those kids where they need to be,” she said.

