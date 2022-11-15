WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

WATCH: Robin Roberts shares her WLOX memories as we celebrate 60 years

Everyone knows Robin Roberts from Good Morning America and ESPN, but many of you also remember...
Everyone knows Robin Roberts from Good Morning America and ESPN, but many of you also remember her from her time at WLOX in the 80s. She joins Karen to reminisce for our 60th anniversary celebration.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Everyone knows Robin Roberts from Good Morning America and ESPN, but many of you also remember her from her time at WLOX in the 80s. She joined Karen Abernathy to reminisce about the good old days in Biloxi as we celebrate WLOX’s 60th anniversary.

Everyone knows Robin Roberts from Good Morning America and ESPN, but many of you also remember her from her time at WLOX in the 80s.
Everyone knows Robin Roberts from Good Morning America and ESPN, but many of you also remember her from her time at WLOX in the 80s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-14-2022 Lens flare effect shows up on tower cam image
What’s that on the Gulfport tower cam?
Pascagoula Police say the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. on Jerry St. Pé Highway.
Vancleave man dead after Pascagoula motorcycle crash
Gulfport Police are investigating a homicide at a townhouse on 29th Street.
Victim identified in fatal Gulfport shooting
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
Michael Grimes, 34, has been identified as the driver in a single-car accident that took the...
One killed in fatal single-car accident on Old Fort Bayou Rd.

Latest News

PGA Champions Tour Qualifying School
PGA Champions Tour Qualifying School taking place in South Mississippi
The nearly $240,000 in improvements between the two departments is up for the City Council to...
Pascagoula leaders to vote on funding fire, police department upgrades
Crews in Cape Canaveral, Florida, are gearing up to launch the mega moon Artemis I rocket early...
NASA fueling moon rocket for launch after leaks, hurricanes
Chilly and breezy tonight
Taylor's 5 PM Tuesday First Alert Forecast