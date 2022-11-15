WLOX Careers
Two business locations in Biloxi set to undergo property development

Investors are excited about plans to extend Popp’s Ferry from Pass Road to Highway 90, and they’re announcing developments to breathe new life into the area.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Biloxi locations will soon house new businesses.

Investors are excited about plans to extend Popp’s Ferry from Pass Road to Highway 90, and they’re announcing developments to breathe new life into the area.

New opportunities are on the horizon in Biloxi.

Jerry Creel, the director of community development in Biloxi, said one location is the old Winn Dixie location on Popp’s Ferry and Pass Road. The second is Hobby Lobby in Edgewater Square.

“We expect a lot of jobs to be created as a result of what’s coming. We got some local people, some people that need work,” Creel said.

First, it’s all about paperwork.

Creel said the city has been in business with investors for about a year. Investors purchased the old Winn Dixie property and Hobby Lobby.

Right now, investors aren’t releasing details, but what we do know is economic opportunities are on the rise.

“We’ve had some empty tenant spaces in there for awhile, and certainly that new connector that the city is putting in from Pass Road to Highway 90 has created a lot of interest in those tenants spaces that are there,” Creel said.

It’s the same reality close to Eisenhower Drive.

“If you’ll notice, it’s located in the center of apartments of just about every side and also the Goose Pointe across the street. There’s a lot of residential traffic there. We see that as a gold mine. If it’s developed the right way would really be a draw. I think that they have some good ideas for those that will bring some energy back to the city and generate a lot of traffic,” Creel said.

