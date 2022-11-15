WLOX Careers
Tuesday’s Forecast

A few showers possible early today. Then, a cool & breezy day ahead.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Scattered showers will be possible as the day begins but should mostly come to an end later this morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs ranging from the cool 60s to the chilly upper 50s. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows ranging from the chilly 40s to the cold upper 30s. For tomorrow, plan on breezy and chilly weather with highs in the 50s. Below-normal temperatures will be locked in place for our region for the rest of this week. A cool pattern will continue this weekend and possibly right through Thanksgiving Thursday next week. The tropics are quiet in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic with no new systems expected over the next five days. Hurricane season officially ends on the final day of this month.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

