Texas man sentenced to 15 years for inappropriately touching children in Gulfport

Julius Robert Palafox, 80, of San Antonio entered a guilty plea to two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Texas man will serve the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes.

Julius Robert Palafox, 80, of San Antonio entered his plea on Oct. 31, 2022 and was sentenced on Nov. 14 by Circuit Court Judge Lawrence P. Bourgeois.

The case began in December 2020 when Navy Criminal Investigative Services began the investigation after two children reported that Palafox, a family member, had been inappropriately touching them for several years at the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport.

Forensic interviews were conducted on the two children, who both disclosed numerous incidents of unlawful touching occurring over a period of years. The victims further disclosed that the incidents last occurred while Palafox was visiting the family home over the Thanksgiving holiday and following week.

During the investigation, Palafox was recording making several incriminating statements.

“The recorded statements were key evidence in this case and ultimately led to the guilty plea here today,” said Assistant District Attorney Ian Baker, who prosecuted the case.

After accepting Palafox’s guilty plea to one count of touching of a child for lustful purposes for each of the two victims, Judge Bourgeois handed down the maximum sentence of 15 years to serve in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections in each count to run concurrently. Sex crimes in Mississippi are served day-for-day without the possibility of early release or parole.

“The conviction and sentence in this case are a direct result of two children who bravely came forward to bring their abuse to light, and the hard work of the men and women of NCIS who investigated the case in a thorough and professional manner,” said District Attorney W. Crosby Parker.

Palafox will be 95 year old before he is eligible for release from prison.

