Sen. Wicker, VA senator push Navy for status on warship numbers

The senators say in May they were told the findings would be released in a matter of weeks; it...
(South Korea Navy/Yonhap via AP, File)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Senator Roger Wicker and Virginia senator Tim Kaine sent a letter to Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro requesting an update on a study commissioned by the Navy to assess the number of amphibious warships needed in the future fleet.

The senators say in May they were told the findings would be released in a matter of weeks; it has now been more than five months.

In the letter, the senators explain that senior flag officers continue to report a major fleet buildup for the Chinese Navy, and that further delays in American shipbuilding could have serious ramifications for our national defense.

“Amphibious warships are a crucial element of our fleet forces in the Pacific, as they bring unique sea-to-shore capabilities to the fight,” the senators wrote. “Failure to provide and maintain a credible naval deterrent today could mean global catastrophe tomorrow.”

A press release from Wicker’s office says he has called for investments into the Navy multiple times.

“Wicker, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says he has repeatedly called for substantial investments in our Navy to deter China’s military from attacking Taiwan,” the release read.

Read the full letter both senators sent to the Secretary of the Navy HERE.

