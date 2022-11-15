WLOX Careers
RSV hospitalizations rate rises for older adults

RSV hospitalizations for seniors is 10 times higher this year than years before the pandemic.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) - RSV has hit children hard across the country this fall, and now there is evidence older adults are catching the respiratory virus at a higher rate than normal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said about six out of every 100,000 seniors has been hospitalized with RSV.

It’s a much lower rate than in children, but for seniors it is about 10 times higher than in years before the COVID-19 pandemic.

One doctor who has researched RSV extensively suggests this could be a result of adults relaxing previous COVID-19 health safety measures, including masking and social distancing.

The best estimates of data show about 150,000 adults land in the hospital with RSV every year.

Adults 65 years old and older are at risk for the most severe outcomes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

