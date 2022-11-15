WLOX Careers
Port of Gulfport stays efficient despite supply chain issues

By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On a cold, raw Tuesday in South Mississippi, it’s business as usual at the Port of Gulfport. The container ship Dole Aztec came in with 450 containers full of fruit and other goods.

While it’s being unloaded, other workers are getting ready to load a shipment of paper rolls and other supplies to Central America. They tell us is business as usual here despite supply chain issues in other locations.

“Most of the country faced a supply chain issue in the last year, and it was almost detrimental to the country, but our loyalty with our partnerships, key suppliers and service providers as far as the trucking companies, that loyalty remained,” said Kelby Cuevas, terminal manager at Dole.

“I think it shows our loyalty to the State of Mississippi, the City of Gulfport, the Port of Gulfport. Our tenure here is just incredible, and we look forward to our future growth.”

