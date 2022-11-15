WLOX Careers
Pascagoula to transform old Clark Seafood area at River Park into marina, mixed-use space

By Amber Spradley
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Visions of a marina in Pascagoula are becoming clear.

The city received $4.4 million from Gov. Tate Reeves in RESTORE Act funding on Thursday.

The money will fund a marina located right off Highway 90 at River Park, along with a mixed-use space for potential restaurants and businesses.

“You won’t find many better sites,” city engineer Geoffrey Clemens said. “I mean, you’re literally two minutes by boat to the mouth of the Gulf, but you’re in a protected area. So, you know, we look for it to be a tremendous asset to this area and to all the people that utilize our waterfront.”

It’s a $9.3 million project. So far, about half the cost is secured with this grant and a match from the city of about $500,000.

City manager Michael Silverman said it’s enough to get the ball rolling in phases.

“We’re just very thankful for Gov. Reeves’ assistance,” he told WLOX. “And also, we’re going to be working with the Secretary of State on this as well. So, we’re very thankful.”

City leaders hope to break ground when the funds arrive from the state.

The first steps of the project include cleaning the site and performing an environmental study of the area before starting construction.

The city is also in the process of adding a direct access road to the area from Highway 90.

Source: The City of Pascagoula
Source: The City of Pascagoula(WLOX)

