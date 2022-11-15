WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

Pascagoula leaders to vote on funding fire, police department upgrades

Inside Pascagoula’s central fire station, the halls are dark, the floors are cracked and the...
Inside Pascagoula’s central fire station, the halls are dark, the floors are cracked and the ceilings are exposed.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula City Council will vote Tuesday night to approve nearly $200,000 worth of improvements for its fire and police departments.

Inside Pascagoula’s central fire station, the halls are dark, the floors are cracked and the ceilings are exposed.

“It hasn’t been renovated upstairs ever in my career or beyond my career,” Fire Chief Hyler Krebs told WLOX.

The department plans to bust two walls out to achieve a more open layout for a kitchen, dining and living space upstairs.

Crews will also improve lighting throughout the building, replace ceiling tiles and re-paint all the walls and doors.

“All the stations come up here to eat, and so, they really have to have a lot of area,” Chief Krebs said. “And there’s no area up there for them to all gather.”

The building was built 46 years ago.

For these renovations, the department is requesting $163,025 from the city.

“We’re just trying to upgrade the building so that the citizens can be proud of the building itself and our guys will have something they can be proud of also,” Krebs said.

Down the street, the Police Department is asking for $74,633.26 to bring its dispatch center further into the digital age.

“It’s been 16 years since we’ve done any renovations to the dispatch center, and it’s in need of it,” Police Chief Matt Chapman said.

The money would fund new equipment, a video wall, monitors and furniture like convertible desks for dispatchers who spend 12 hours a day working.

“Pascagoula Dispatch has never been closed. It’s open 24/7. There’s always somebody there,” he said. “We just want to make sure they’re comfortable.”

The nearly $240,000 in improvements between the two departments is up for the City Council to approve Tuesday night.

“The guys are excited about the project,” Chief Krebs said. “And, hopefully, they’re gonna have them something that they can be proud of whenever we’re done.”

The City Council Meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Pascagoula City Hall on Watts Avenue.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-14-2022 Lens flare effect shows up on tower cam image
What’s that on the Gulfport tower cam?
Pascagoula Police say the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. on Jerry St. Pé Highway.
Vancleave man dead after Pascagoula motorcycle crash
Gulfport Police are investigating a homicide at a townhouse on 29th Street.
Victim identified in fatal Gulfport shooting
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
Michael Grimes, 34, has been identified as the driver in a single-car accident that took the...
One killed in fatal single-car accident on Old Fort Bayou Rd.

Latest News

Crews in Cape Canaveral, Florida, are gearing up to launch the mega moon Artemis I rocket early...
NASA ready for Wednesday’s moon rocket launch attempt
Everyone knows Robin Roberts from Good Morning America and ESPN, but many of you also remember...
PART 2: Robin Roberts shares her WLOX memories as we celebrate 60 years
Everyone knows Robin Roberts from Good Morning America and ESPN, but many of you also remember...
PART 1: Robin Roberts shares her WLOX memories as we celebrate 60 years
Pearl River Community College is hosting a magical night of fun at its Poplarville Campus. Kari...
Happening Nov. 17th: PRCC's 6th Annual Wildcat Wonderland