Pascagoula leaders to vote on funding fire, police department upgrades

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula City Council will vote Tuesday night to approve nearly $200,000 worth of improvements for its fire and police departments.

Inside Pascagoula’s central fire station, the halls are dark, the floors are cracked and the ceilings are exposed.

“It hasn’t been renovated upstairs ever in my career or beyond my career,” Fire Chief Hyler Krebs told WLOX.

The department plans to bust two walls out to achieve a more open layout for a kitchen, dining and living space upstairs.

Crews will also improve lighting throughout the building, replace ceiling tiles and re-paint all the walls and doors.

“All the stations come up here to eat, and so, they really have to have a lot of area,” Chief Krebs said. “And there’s no area up there for them to all gather.”

The building was built 46 years ago.

For these renovations, the department is requesting $163,025 from the city.

“We’re just trying to upgrade the building so that the citizens can be proud of the building itself and our guys will have something they can be proud of also,” Krebs said.

Down the street, the Police Department is asking for $74,633.26 to bring its dispatch center further into the digital age.

“It’s been 16 years since we’ve done any renovations to the dispatch center, and it’s in need of it,” Police Chief Matt Chapman said.

The money would fund new equipment, a video wall, monitors and furniture like convertible desks for dispatchers who spend 12 hours a day working.

“Pascagoula Dispatch has never been closed. It’s open 24/7. There’s always somebody there,” he said. “We just want to make sure they’re comfortable.”

The nearly $240,000 in improvements between the two departments is up for the City Council to approve Tuesday night.

“The guys are excited about the project,” Chief Krebs said. “And, hopefully, they’re gonna have them something that they can be proud of whenever we’re done.”

The City Council Meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Pascagoula City Hall on Watts Avenue.

