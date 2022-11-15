WLOX Careers
Man found shot dead in Gulfport townhome

Gulfport Police are investigating a homicide at a townhouse on 29th Street.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a homicide at a townhouse on 29th Street.

Officers found a man’s body Tuesday morning inside Cypress Lane townhomes. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said the victim was found with at least one gunshot wound.

At 10 a.m., the area was marked off by crime scene tape and Gulfport Police were still on the scene. WLOX News also has a crew there. We’ll update this story as soon as more details are released.

