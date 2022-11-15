Extra Tables deliveries over 3,000 boxes of turkey to Coast food pantries

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Food is key to every Thanksgiving, but some Mississippians struggle to daily to find enough food to feed their families, leaving them to turn to food pantries like The Lord Is My Help in Ocean Springs.

“Right now, the need has been much higher than it has been. I believe every single one of us have seen the price of groceries going up. It’s getting harder and harder out there to make ends meet,” said Barbara Ruddiman, general manager at Lord is My Help.

Ruddiman said inflation coming on the heels of the pandemic has so many more people coming to food pantries for help.

“Consider 400-600 people a month. How much canned goods, how much food it will take to accommodate them,” Ruddiman said.

“And with the way inflation has taken place over the past few months, we have exceeded those numbers,” added Rhonda Hayden, development director for Extra Table. “We have been seeing visiting food pantries and they’re not going down anytime soon.”

On Monday, some help came int the form of an 18-wheeler with the help of Extra Table and The First Bank. Extra Table delivering 3,000 boxes of frozen turkeys to food pantries across South Mississippi.

“To be able to make a difference and feed those families who are food insecure during this time is just a very humbling experience we get to feel every day and we will continue to do that every month, “ Ruddiman said.

This monthly pledge starts with 3,000 boxes of turkey.

The Lord is My Help will hand out 150 Thanksgiving baskets to families who are in need of them.

If you would like to drop off any goods for the baskets, you can drop them off at the pantry in Ocean Springs during weekdays this week.

