Couple shares their story on why they want to open a medical marijuana cultivation business

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Medical marijuana became legal back in February in the state of Mississippi, and we are now starting to see people across the state break into the industry.

On Monday, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved Paul and Courtney Paolillo’s request to purchase property in Long Beach with the intent to start a medical marijuana cultivation business. According to Harrison County Zoning Planner April Thomas, the couple is not the first.

“We received two in the industrial park in Long Beach already. Both are starting their building permits at this time,” Thomas said.

Breaking into the selling business is not easy. Paul said the process is long and rigorous.

“This is one of many steps you have to go through. It’s a very rigorous process you have to go through,” Paul said.

People who want to open any type of business need to meet zoning requirements before they are even considered.

“They will come to the zoning office and we would look at the property to see if it’s conditional use permit before the planning commission. Any type of cannabis grow, dispensary, they require conditional use through our office. Then they’ll be a public hearing. People in the area will see what’s going on,” Thomas said. “They do have to be away at least 1,500 feet away from any church, daycare,and school.”

Paul said his wife Courtney experienced bad side effects while battling breast cancer, which motivated her to start a business where she could help others.

“We just want to help people and local families in Mississippi and hopefully give patients more relaxation and enjoyment, to get out of bed for a few minutes or maybe an hour. Where on the opioids that they give her, she has to lay in bed and she’s in extreme pain,” Paul said.

The couple still must get several licensing approvals before they can open for business. Paul said they will continue to go through the process.

