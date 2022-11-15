WLOX Careers
Cool, cloudy, and breezy today

By Taylor Graham
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
We’re not going to warm up much today. In fact, temperatures will drop after midday. We’ll fall into the upper 50s this afternoon, and the sky will stay cloudy. It’s also going to be breezy with winds from the northwest around 10-20 MPH.

There will be some cloud cover sticking around tonight, and we’ll cool down into the mid 40s by Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be dry, but mostly cloudy. We’ll only reach the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. Thursday will be even cooler! Morning lows will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. Highs will only reach the low to mid 50s. Friday morning will likely be frosty with lows in the low to mid 30s. We’ll only reach the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon.

There’s a small chance for showers on Saturday and Sunday, but it looks like most of the rain will remain offshore. It’s still going to be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

