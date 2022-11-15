WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

Baby elephant caught tickling reporter with trunk

A Kenyan reporter is upstaged by a very friendly elephant. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A baby elephant got more than her 15 minutes of fame by stealing the spotlight from a reporter.

Who isn’t tickled pink when they see baby elephants? But Kenyan reporter Alvin Kaunda experienced that almost literally.

The elephant took action as the reporter tried to shoot a standup for Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

Kaunda, who is an intern and reporter for the company, told “Ghetto Radio” he had done 10 takes trying to nail his standup when the elephant’s trunk nailed him.

“I just felt the ticklish trunk but tried to keep my cool,” he said.

The elephant is an orphan named Kindani living at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya. A keeper described her as one of the cleverest elephants he’s met.

Kaunda learned an important lesson in working in TV: Animals steal the show, whether it’s a pig, hippo, or an elephant.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pascagoula Police say the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. on Jerry St. Pé Highway.
Vancleave man dead after Pascagoula motorcycle crash
11-14-2022 Lens flare effect shows up on tower cam image
What’s that on the Gulfport tower cam?
Michael Grimes, 34, has been identified as the driver in a single-car accident that took the...
One killed in fatal single-car accident on Old Fort Bayou Rd.
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
Gulfport Police are investigating a homicide at a townhouse on 29th Street.
Man found shot dead in Gulfport townhome

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike on Ukraine
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s plans to become speaker could be complicated as some...
McCarthy clears first step to House speaker, but grind ahead
Oscar Pena, 37, was arrested on hit-and-run and DUI charges in connection with the crash.
Man accused of killing pregnant woman with car had 5 prior DUI arrests, police say
On a cold, raw Tuesday in South Mississippi, it’s business as usual at the Port of Gulfport....
Port of Gulfport stays efficient despite supply chain issues
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling applies statewide. The ban had been...
Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion after 6 weeks