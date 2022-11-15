WLOX Careers
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool

Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.(Public Domain Pictures)
By WTOC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC/Gray News) – A 2-year-old died at a hotel in South Carolina Saturday, according to the Beaufort Police Department.

Authorities say officers were called to respond to the Country Inn and Suites after reports of a 5-year-old walking around the hotel alone.

While responding, police also found the child’s 2-year-old brother at the bottom of the hotel pool.

Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.

The children’s mother was found in a hotel room.

Police said the 5-year-old and an infant were taken in by the department of social services.

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

